Daycare provider suspected of abuse arrested in central Israel

Israel Police on Wednesday evening arrested a 38-year-old female childcare provider on suspicion that she acted violently towards children attending the daycare center at which she worked, Maariv reported Thursday.

The daycare provider was placed under house arrest, and the investigation is ongoing.

The complaint against the provider, which was filed in the Ariel police station earlier this week, claims the abuse included aggressively pulling and dragging children by their hands.

Upon receipt of the complaint, police opened an undercover investigation.

On Wednesday night, after collecting the evidence and proofs, police detained the suspect for questioning. Following the interrogation, the daycare provider was placed under house arrest.

Earlier this month, police arrested a 32-year-old woman employed at a daycare in a Gush Etzion, after parents whose children are enrolled in the daycare center filed a complaint at their local police station. Upon receipt of the complaints, Israel Police opened an investigation, arresting the suspected worker following her interrogation, and detaining the daycare's manager for questioning.