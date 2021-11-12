Couple arrested likely to be deported from Turkey

The Israeli couple Mordechai and Natalie Venkin from Modi'in who were arrested this week in Turkey will be brought before a local judge on Friday.

It is estimated that a deportation order will be issued, and that the Venkins will be flown to Israel immediately afterwards.

Walla! reported Thursday evening that the couple were arrested after they took pictures of the presidential palace where Turkish President Recep Erdogan resides, violating a prohibition on photographing the President’s residence.

It was also reported that the couple took the photo as they passed by on a boat, and that they were unaware of the restriction against photographing the building.

Ma’ariv confirmed Thursday that Israel's Foreign Ministry is in contact with Turkish authorities