Be'er Sheva: Man killed by grenade blast, police investigate

A man of approximately 30 years old was killed Thursday night after a grenade he was holding in his hands exploded.

The details of the explosion have not yet been clarified.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident and are investigating a suspicion that it was a planned murder or a work accident whilst on the way to injuring a government senior official.

A Magen David Adom (MDA) team arriving at the scene on Be'er Sheva's Steinberg Street found the man in critical condition and performed resuscitation operations on him, at the end of which his death was determined.

Adir Bitan, a senior MDA paramedic, said: "I live nearby. As soon as I heard a loud explosion, I ran to the scene. I saw a man of about 30 lying unconscious. He had suffered a severe multi-systemic injury, we provided him with medical treatment and performed advanced and prolonged operations, at the end of which we had to proclaim him dead."