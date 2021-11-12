Queen Elizabeth to attend service on Sunday

Britain's Queen Elizabeth will attend a Remembrance Day Service on Sunday, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday, in what will be her first public engagement in person since she spent a night in hospital last month.

"The Queen will attend the annual Remembrance Day Service at the Cenotaph on Sunday 14th November," Buckingham Palace said in a statement quoted by Reuters, mentioning the ceremony to remember those killed and wounded in conflict.

"Mindful of her doctors' recent advice, The Queen has decided not to attend the General Synod Service and Opening Session on Tuesday 16th November," it added.

The Palace revealed recently that The Queen had spent one night in hospital for “preliminary investigations” before returning to Windsor Castle the next day.

It was later announced that the Queen would not attend the COP26 UN climate conference in Glasgow, though she spoke at the conference via video.

Heir to the throne Prince Charles said of the Queen that "she's all right" when asked how his mother was by a well-wisher during a visit in south London on Thursday.