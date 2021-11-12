Health Ministry chief: Herd immunity is within reach

The Director General of the Ministry of Health, Prof. Nachman Ash, said on Thursday that COVID-19 vaccines for children will arrive in Israel in the coming days, and that as soon as this happens, it will be possible to start the vaccination campaign.

"These vaccines are safe and effective. The decision was made by a large majority after in-depth discussions. These vaccines can be trusted and they prevent serious illness. We look not only at the prevention of infection, but also in the context of the long term. There are the long-term effects and we also want to prevent them among the children," Ash said in an interview with Channel 13 News.

He noted that here is no intention in the Ministry of Health to pressure parents to vaccinate their children. "Those who want to can continue their lives as they do today, with tests given for free to children. There are no special side effects to the vaccine, but it should be taken into account that this is the first dose and we also want to see it after the second dose, but we estimate that there will be nothing special, neither in the context of myocarditis nor in terms of other side effects."

Ash said that vaccinating children can bring Israel to a particularly high level of defense against COVID-19. "If we get to a very high percentage, and I understand that it will take time for the children to be vaccinated, in addition to others who have not been vaccinated and will have been vaccinated, then herd immunity can be within reach."