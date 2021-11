Imagine going to sleep alone and on the run, with the earth as your bed and some stones as your pillow, and waking up to discover that you are standing in the very epicenter of G-d's world.

This is precisely what happened to Yaakov as he fled from his brother Esau, and upon waking determined, with G-d's help, to make his cosmic dream of divine connectivity into an eternal reality for all mankind. And then he was off to find a bride, or two.