What Torah did our forefathers study before Torah was given?

A sense of urgency and a strong pull of Divine providence direct the events in this week’s Torah portion of parashat Va’yeitzei, as Yaakov Avinu, the patriarch Jacob, goes from the proverbial frying pan into the fire.

Seeking to escape the wrath of his brother Esav, he must contend with the conniving, manipulative Laban. The children of Israel are born to Leah, Rachel, Bilhah and Zilpah, and despite Laban’s ill-will, the nation of Israel begins to emerge.

This week’s portion coincides with the 83rd anniversary of Kristallnacht, the Night of Broken Glass which marked the beginning of the Holocaust.

Our Jerusalem Lights podcast examines Yaakov’s confrontations with Esav and Laban as portents for the nation’s future, and delves deeply into the connection between the birth of Yosef, the defeat of the force of Esav, and the hidden light of Chanukah.