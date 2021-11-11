Biden's approval rating continues to drop, hitting new low

President Joe Biden’s job approval rating fell to its lowest level since his inauguration in January, as the administration continues to face criticism over high inflation rates, supply chain disruptions, low workforce participation rates.

According to the RealClearPolitics rolling average of polls, the president now has a net approval rating of negative ten points, the worst of his presidency, with an average of 42.3% of respondents approving of his job performance, compared to 52.3% who disapprove of his job performance.

Biden’s polling average has been in negative territory since mid-August, following a deadly multi-pronged suicide bombing attack on US forces withdrawing from Afghanistan.

Since then, Biden’s approval ratings have continued to sink, fueled by a backlash against his vaccine mandate, ongoing supply chain problems, and the sharpest increase in consumer prices since the early 1990s.

A new Rasmussen Reports poll released Thursday found that just 41% of likely voters approve of Biden’s job performance, compared to 58% who disapprove, for a net negative of 17 points.

While a Reuters poll had Biden down by just three points, with 46% approving to 49% disapproving among all respondents – not screening for likely or registered voters – that marks a net four point drop since last week’s Reuters poll, which showed Biden with a 48% approval rating and 47% disapproval rating.

Two recent polls show Biden’s approval rating below 40%.

A Susquehanna poll of likely voters showed just 36% approving of Biden’s job performance, compared to 52% who disapprove.

USA Today’s poll showed Biden with an even deeper net negative job approval rating of -21 points, with 38% of registered voters approving versus 59% disapproving.

That poll also found 64% of respondents don’t want Biden to run for reelection in 2024, compared to 58% who don’t want Trump to run in 2024.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ job approval rating is a full ten points lower, according to the poll, with just 28% of registered voters approving of Harris’ job performance.

Despite the recent declines, however, Biden’s average job approval rating remains above Trump’s at this point in his presidency.

At this point in 2017, Trump held an average job approval rating of 38.4%, compared to a disapproval rating of 56.8%, according to the RealClearPolitics rolling average of polls.