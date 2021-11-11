Israeli hiker missing in Mexico

Yesterday (Wednesday) at noon, Mexico time, a 25-year-old Israeli hiker was swept away by a waterfall in the area of ​​the town of Las Novas, Mexico and was declared missing.

Local search and rescue forces were deployed for hours at the scene, aided by specialized forces and equipment, but the young man has not yet been located.

The family has been alerted of the incident.

The Israeli Consul in Mexico, Shmuel Eitan, and the Department for Israelis Abroad in the Consular Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in cooperation with the insurance company PassportCard and the MAGNUS Search and Rescue company, are aiding the local search forces. A team has been sent to Israel to gather possible clues as to his whereabouts.