Coalition chairwoman offered spot in Likud to bring down government

MK Galit Distel-Atbaryan (Likud) says that if the coalition chairman seeks a new political home in the Likud, she is guaranteed a spot in the Likud, assuming that this will lead to the overthrow of the current government.

"As for [Idit] Silman, if she wants to come and if it overthrows this government, she will also be given a guaranteed tenth spot [on the Likud list] going forward. The State of Israel comes first and this government is a disaster against Judaism and Zionism. What we see here is appalling," the MK said in an interview on the Knesset Channel's 'Black and White' program.

She said, "I'll take a selfie with Silman and fake a smile if it saves us from this government - what's the question anyway? This people is more important."