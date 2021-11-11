Kosher food industry 'coming back to life' after covid

This years' Kosherfest in New Jersey has been a bit hit, evidence that the kosher food industry is thriving in America.

Arutz Sheva spoke with producer and communications expert Gidon Katz at Kosherfest to find out more.

“We are happy to be back at Kosherfest and to see all the exhibitors come back to life," Katz says, after two years where the pandemic disrupted the annual event.

While the kosher food industry is a large industry that is thriving, Katz notes that “we really need to make sure that kosher food can be purchased all across the United States."

"The manufacturers here need to make sure that every Jew and everyone who wants kosher can easily buy the kosher products wherever they are," he says.

In Israel, big companies reach out themselves to stores. However, in America, the big manufacturers use distributors.

“In these big shows, it’s an opportunity for buyers and sellers to meet and do some business," Katz says.