March of Life honours 83rd anniversary of Kristallnacht

Last week on November 9, the 83rd anniversary of Kristallnacht, Arutz Sheva spoke with Heinz Reuss, international director of March of Life, who was at the Knesset with a group of 12 leaders of the International March of Life movement.

They were there in honor of the 83rd anniversary of Kristallnacht, to meet with MKs, such as Sharren Haskel and others.

Reuss explains that his organization was at the Knesset “to remember this special day. And to express from our side that when 83 years ago our German ancestors were taking part in the atrocities against Jews, they were staying silent.”

“Today, in a time of rising anti-Semitism and at a time when worldwide people are turning against Israel, when Israel faces threats of annihilation, we are speaking up against anti-Semitism in our own countries but also here in Israel,” Reuss says.

Throughout the years, March of Life has held marches around the world in many different countries.

During the pandemic, they were not able to continue as normal but they held many successful global days of action.

Last year on October 4, they had events in over 100 places, formed Stars of David, waved Israeli flags, read declarations of support for Israel and declarations against anti-Semitism. In over 100 locations in 25 countries, people read in public the names of those who died in the Holocaust.

When MKs join their marches, it adds extra significance to the events.

“It’s of vital importance to have the members of Knesset come for the Marches of Life,” Reuss says. “It shows the relationship and the friendship of people who stand with Israel today, stand with local Jewish communities and with the State of Israel. And it’s also a very strong voice that speaks to the media, that speaks to political leaders so they can see that it’s a real relationship that we have.”