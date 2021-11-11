Security forces thwart weapons smuggling attempt on Jordanian border

The IDF on Thursday afternoon announced that it had thwarted an attempt to smuggle weapons from Jordan into Israel.

The operation was conducted in cooperation with the Israel Security Agency (Shabak) and Israel Police, the IDF said.

"Overnight, observation troops spotted a number of suspects attempting to smuggle weapons from Jordan into Israeli territory," a statement read.

"IDF troops and Israel Police forces operating in the area apprehended one of the suspects and confiscated 15 weapons including eight shotguns, three Kalashnikov assault rifles, two handguns, an M16 assault rifle and a Carbine assault rifle."

"The suspect was transferred to the Israel Police for further questioning."