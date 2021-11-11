Family of murdered soldier: 'If we don't receive response, we'll appeal to Supreme Court'

The family of Border Police officer Barel Hadarya Shmueli, who was killed by Gazan snipers, has warned the IDF that they will soon turn to the Supreme Court if their requests are not met, Israel Hayom reported.

According to the family, if they do not receive details from the IDF on how Barel was killed, they will appeal to the Supreme Court. The deadline the family gave was November 20, Israel Hayom noted.

Shmueli was shot at close range on the night of Saturday, August 21, during a Hamas-instigated riot at the Gaza border fence. He passed away nine days later.

In their letter, which they sent by way of their attorney Ran Cohen Rochberger to IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, the Prime Minister's military secretary, and the Chief Military Prosecutor, the family noted that this is the third time they have turned to the IDF requesting to receive answers.

"Seventy days after the incident, and two months after Barel died of his wounds - which is a very long and unreasonable time under these circumstances - the family is reiterating its request to receive these," the letter said.

The letter demanded a "matter-of-fact, detailed, and in-depth answer to the request that an objective military investigation committee be set up, outside of the chain of command," as well as a "response to all of the fundamental questions with regards to how that horrific event unfolded, and the failures in preparations which preceded it."

The IDF was also requested to send the family all of the military video clips which contain footage of the event.