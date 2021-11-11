Feiglin warns Israeli newspaper accusing him of vaccine 'fake news'

Former MK Moshe Feiglin on Thursday said he had sent a letter of warning to an Israeli newspaper which published an article accusing him of “fake news.”

He attached the Yediot Aharonot article in question, which bears the title “The fake news of Moshe Feiglin,” and whose subtitle accuses “the former MK, who recently joined Likud, [of turning] his popular Facebook page into a center for spreading conspiracy theories about the vaccine and the virus.” The body of the article elaborates that “a significant portion of [the page’s] content deals with advancing issues in the spirit of the vaccine-opposers.”

“Following this article, I sent a letter of warning to Yediot Aharonot this week, through attorneys Tamir Turgal and Yiska Bina, for publishing defamation,” Feiglin wrote on his Facebook page.

“Try to find the connection between the title, the subtitle - and the small print in the body of the article ...

“I have no expectations from the Israeli legal system, which clearly will do everything in its power to escape discussion of the question, which of the parties is telling the truth and which bears the ‘fake.’

“And yet I intend to handle this case with all seriousness and enthusiasm -

“First - because even a broken clock sometimes indicates the correct time. The Israeli legal system is very damaged and the public's trust in it ‘on the rocks.’ But there are still honest and brave judges in the system. They are few but they exist. Maybe we'll get lucky and happen upon one.

“Second, because the very conduct of the legal battle constitutes a punishment (albeit light but bothersome) for the mobilized media which betrays the essence of its role and mobilizes to spread the systemic ‘fake.’ Next time they will hesitate before making such headlines.

“And third, the administration of justice may increase awareness of the public to the great and dangerous 'fake' regarding vaccine safety, a systemic ‘fake’ that bombards it and endangers the health of its children for nothing.”