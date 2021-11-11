He was lynched, not compensated, & he's thinking of leaving Israel

Yahya Jaradi, a 47-year-old resident of Beit Shemesh, is fed up with Israeli bureaucracy and thinking about leaving Israel after.

According to Yediot Aharonot, Jaradi was traveling to the Western Wall when he was lynched on April 22 by a group of Arab youths, but has not yet received government compensation.

"They threw stones at me, and afterwards jumped on me, hit me, and tried to kill me," Jaradi told Yediot Aharonot. "I thought that was it, that I won't come home alive."

The rioters hit him, stole 30,000 shekel from his vehicle, and set the vehicle on fire. Jaradi was moderately injured and required hospitalization, and since then has not been able to return to work.

He was recognized by the National Insurance Institute (Bituach Leumi) as the victim of a terror attack, but has not yet received the compensation he is eligible for. In the meantime, he lies at home, finding it difficult to function because of his injuries.

"I thought I would go back to Yemen, where I immigrated from 20 years ago. But there's a lot of chaos and wars there. I don't understand why the money isn't coming. At least in the meantime there should be something, so I have what to live off of. I feel like I'm here alone. Maybe it really is better to leave Israel. It's better."

The National Insurance Institute responded by saying that Jaradi did not fill out all of the required forms, and therefore has not yet received the compensation.