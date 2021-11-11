Democrats on J Street-led delegation meet settlement leader

Five senior Democratic members of Congress currently in Israel on a J Street-led delegation met with Mohammad Shtayyeh, a top Palestinian Authority leader, prior to meeting Binyamin Regional Council Head Israel Gantz.

Congress members Melanie Stansbury, Rosa DeLauro, Barbara Lee, Mondaire Jones, and Mark Pocan, all from the Democratic party, toured Jerusalem and Ramallah, involving themselves with issues concerning the Israel-Palestinian Authority conflict.

On Wednesday, Israel Gantz hosted the five at the Binyamin Regional Council building, briefing them on the challenges of the settlements, and presenting them with facts, photos, and real-time data.

The meeting was held after Gantz himself returned from a trip to the US, where he met with members of the US Congress.

In the meeting, Gantz summarized the difficulties in developing infrastructure, and spoke about how the freeze creates severe shortages, even in the most humanitarian issues such as supplying water to both Jews and Arabs in the region.

On the issue of roads, he said, "There is a severe shortage here of developed roads. It doesn't matter what color licenses plates your vehicle has, we all travel on the same awful roads, which haven't been taken care of for 40 years already."

"There are many accidents, because the roads are not appropriate to the size of the population. There is no place in the world where the population grew for three decades, but the infrastructure has remained the same - and the ones who lose out are the Jews and Arabs who live here. I work a lot to develop roads and find solutions for the traffic challenges, and by doing this I also help the Arabs. So why make things difficult for us?"

The Council Head also discussed climate change, and presented footage of systematic pollution on the part of the Palestinian Authority. He also showed photos and video clips of burning plastic, polluting rivers, and harming the mountain's aquifer.

Gantz also said that after the murder of Yanai Weissman in February 2016, he decided to initiate the founding of a medical center at Sha'ar Binyamin, to serve all residents of the area.

"I need to travel to raise money for it myself, because it's a 'sensitive issue,'" he said.

The members of Congress took interest in these challenges, asking about the complexity and routines of daily life in an area which they called "controversial." Gantz explained that the larger political questions do not connect with, and even contradict, the daily challenges, both of Jews and Arabs. Those who wish to have an influence and be of aid, he said, must be intimately familiar with what happens on the ground.

"I am here in order to develop the area," he said. "My grandmother is a Holocaust survivor, and I feel that I am her continuation, here, on this land, in the heart of the Land of Israel."