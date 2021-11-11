France in fifth wave of COVID-19 pandemic, says Health Minister

France is at the beginning of a fifth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, its Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

"Several neighboring countries are already in a fifth wave of the COVID epidemic, what we are experiencing in France clearly looks like the beginning of a fifth wave," Veran was quoted as having said on TF1 television.

The Health Ministry in France registered 11,883 new cases on Wednesday, the second day in a row with a new case tally over 10,000.

New cases in France have seen double-digit percentage increases since around mid-October, according to Reuters.

Since the start of the pandemic, France has gone into several lockdowns in an attempt to curb spread of COVID-19.

The first lockdown was effective at containing the epidemic, but the virus started spreading again after rules were relaxed.