Nazi memorabilia pulled from stores in Canadian province

B’nai Brith Canada on Wednesday praised the owners of three antique stores in Edmonton for showing the moral clarity to remove contemptible Nazi memorabilia from their shelves.

Abraham Silverman, B’nai Brith’s Alberta Manager of Public Affairs, reached out to the owners of Old Strathcona Antique Mall, Blue Jar Antique Mall, and Mykel's Antiques & Collectables. Silverman informed the owners of those stores of the Nazi memorabilia’s offensive nature.

The owners appropriately removed the items from display and also acknowledged the harm of selling Nazi memorabilia, which often encourages the romanticization of Nazi ideology, B’nai Brith Canada said in a statement on Wednesday.

B’nai Brith said it continues to monitor stores and flea markets across Canada, some of whom steadfastly refuse appeals to cease selling Nazi items.

While the sale of Nazi materials in Canada is not illegal, B’nai Brith denounces efforts to commercialize Nazi memorabilia and the unethical practice of profiting from genocidal paraphernalia. Items from the Nazi era belong in the collections of museums that can educate visitors about the tragic and horrendous history of Nazi Germany.

We are encouraged by the wise decisions of the three antique stores we contacted,” Silverman said. “B’nai Brith will continue to monitor the situation in Alberta to ensure our stores are free of such disturbing items.”

“Artifacts from Nazi Germany belong in a museum, not private collections,” reiterated Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B’nai Brith Canada. “Antique shops that sell Nazi memorabilia risk propagating Nazi ideology by selling to those such as white supremacists. Exalting the Nazi era is particularly repugnant on the eve of Remembrance Day, when we remember the sacrifices of our brave Canadian soldiers who gave their lives fighting the Nazis in defense of our freedom.”