Murderer of French Holocaust survivor sent to life in prison

A French court on Wednesday sentenced the killer of elderly Jewish woman Mireille Knoll to life imprisonment, with no possibility of parole for 22 years, AFP reported.

The murderer, Yacine Mihoub, was convicted of the murder of the 85-year-old who was stabbed 11 times and whose body was partly burned after her Paris apartment was set alight in 2018.

An accomplice, Alex Carrimbacus, was acquitted of murder by the Paris court but found guilty of theft.

Knoll was a Holocaust survivor who escaped deportation to a Nazi death camp when French police rounded up Jews in Paris in 1942.

The two defendants were indicted for murder with aggravated circumstances of a hate crime. They were also charged with robbery.

One of the suspects was a neighbor of Knoll. Prosecutors investigating the murder have confirmed the two suspects targeted her because she was Jewish.