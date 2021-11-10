New Israel Videos e-Newsletter Lets Subscribers Choose Topics

On Sunday November 14, Bet El Institutions will launch its newest e-newsletter - Daily Israel Videos. Daily Israel Videos will consist of a daily email containing two videos on a variety of topics relating to Israel. Each day of the week features a different topic, and subscribers can choose which days/topics they want to receive upon subscription.
Sundays - Israel Defense Forces
Mondays - Advocacy & Activism
Tuesdays - Current Events
Wednesdays - Hi-Tech & Innovation
Thursdays - Beauty of Israel
Fridays - Judea & Samaria
Bet El Institutions also produces the following additional newsletters:
West Bank Jewish Population Stats: monthly curated newsletter highlighting news surrounding the failure of the Two-state Solution, and the annually updated report of Jewish population statistics of the Judea and Samaria regions (AKA West Bank) in Israel
Bet El Friends: biweekly emails with the latest updates and news including Israel news analysis and Jewish/human/Bet El interest stories
Israel National Torah: weekly Torah insights and ideas based on the teachings of Rav Kook that have until now only been available in Hebrew