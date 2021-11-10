Health Ministry recommends vaccinating 5-11-year-olds

Members of the epidemic treatment team at the Ministry of Health recommended, by a majority of 73 in support to 2 against, to approve the vaccine against Corona for children ages 5-11.

The head of the epidemiological team, Dr. Boaz Lev, stated that there would be no uncompromising demand to get vaccinated. "The decision is autonomous and at the sole discretion of each family and without coercion."

The final decision regarding the vaccines will be made by the Director General of the Ministry of Health, Prof. Nachman Ash, and it is possible that the children's vaccination campaign will begin within about two weeks.