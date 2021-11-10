

Erdan: What excuse will UN agencies find now? "Let's make no mistake, the PFLP is a terror organization regardless of the other activities it conducts," Israeli amb. to UN says. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

צילום: Flash 90 Minister Gilad Erdan Israel's Ambassador to the United States and the United Nations Gilad Erdan made the following statement on the developments regarding the six Palestinian organizations recently designated as terror entities by Israel:



"Today, a Palestinian with Spanish citizenship admitted that she fundraised on behalf of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) through one of its humanitarian organizations. She further detailed that the six organizations designated as terror organizations deceived and misled countries and international organizations as they collected funds, which were then used to finance terror. This admission proves, beyond any shadow of a doubt, that the PFLP and these humanitarian organizations are inseparable. Let's make no mistake, the PFLP is a terror organization regardless of the other activities it conducts.



"The statement released yesterday by the UN agencies and the Association of International Development Agencies is hypocritical and full of lies. The six organizations designated as terror entities by Israel provide financial support to, and in some cases employ members of, the PFLP, a designated terror organization in Israel, the U.S., and many other countries. The PFLP is responsible for some of the most reprehensible terror attacks in history. Instead of focusing on the continued hatred and incitement stemming from the Palestinian leadership, Israel, a democracy, is attacked once again.



"The UN, its agencies, and all Member States must do everything in their power to prevent and combat the shameful trend of terrorist financing. Israel values the work of Palestinian civil society organizations and their importance to the Palestinian people. However, we cannot and will not allow the financing of terrorism under the pretense of humanitarian and civilian aid. Israel will always defend its citizens, no matter what the rest of the world may say.



"I wonder what excuse the UN agencies will now find to continue supporting terror organizations disguised as humanitarian ones," he said.



top