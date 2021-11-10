Foreign Min. Director in Brussels: Now is the time to stop Iran

The Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Alon Ushpiz, is on a diplomatic visit to Brussels, as a continuation of Foreign Minister Yair Lapid's participation in the Foreign Affairs Council configuration (FAC) of the European Union, in order to continue promoting relations between Israel and the EU.

In the run-up to the convening of the IAEA Board of Governors and the news of the resumption of negotiations with Iran on a new entry into the nuclear deal, the Foreign Ministry director general said that Iran is advancing towards nuclear capability every day and it is time to halt Iran's nuclear program.

During the visit, there was a high-level political dialogue with the Secretary General of the European Foreign Service, Stefano Sannino, in which strategic, regional issues and Israel-EU relations were discussed.

In addition, the Director General met with senior officials from the EU and NATO institutions, as well as the ambassadors of the 27 member states of the EU.