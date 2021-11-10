Knesset Speaker: No more food or drink allowed in plenum

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid) on Wednesday announced that food and drink will no longer be allowed into the Knesset plenum.

In a letter to the other Knesset members, Levy wrote: "We are witness to a problematic phenomenon of food and drink being brought by Knesset members into the plenum hall, on a regular basis."

"This is an action which harms the Knesset's public image and how plenum discussions are seen, and it is also liable to dirty and damage the expensive and unique equipment and furniture in it. During the votes on the state budget, I allowed food and drink to be brought into the hall, above and beyond what is usually allowed, due to the long hours and the need which arose."

Last week, MKs David Bitan from the Likud and Idit SIlman of Yamina distributed candies and chocolates to Knesset members during the marathon votes on the budget, in an attempt to keep the MKs alert during the votes.

Bitan is known for keeping a large stash of candies and handing them out to Knesset members, mostly to his colleagues in the opposition.