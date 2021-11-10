Singapore: 'Unvaccinated by choice' to foot own COVID-19 healthcare bills

Singapore will no longer cover the medical bills of COVID-19 patients who are unvaccinated by choice.

At 85%, Singapore has one of the world's highest vaccination rates, and the country's government has been footing the population's medical bills throughout the pandemic.

In a Monday statement on its site, Singapore's Health Ministry said, "Progress in vaccination and boosters has contributed immensely to the tempering of COVID-19 cases. However, those who are not fully vaccinated continue to disproportionately make up the bulk of severe and ICU cases, and impose a strain on our healthcare system. There remains a need to protect them. Vaccination-Differentiated Safe Management Measures (VDS) will therefore remain a crucial prong of our re-opening strategy in the coming weeks."

The Ministry continued, "The Government is currently footing the full COVID-19 medical bills of all Singaporeans, Permanent Residents and Long-Term Pass Holders."

"For the majority who are vaccinated, this special approach for COVID-19 bills will continue until the COVID-19 situation is more stable." However, it added, "Currently, unvaccinated persons make up a sizeable majority of those who require intensive inpatient care, and disproportionately contribute to the strain on our healthcare resources."



"Hence, from 8 December 2021, we will begin charging COVID-19 patients who are unvaccinated by choice. This will apply to all unvaccinated COVID-19 patients admitted on or after 8 December 2021 to hospitals and COVID-19 Treatment Facilities (CTFs). COVID-19 medical bills for those who are ineligible for vaccination will still be fully paid for by the government, i.e. children under 12 years old or medically ineligible persons.

"COVID-19 patients who are unvaccinated by choice may still tap on regular healthcare financing arrangements to pay for their bills where applicable," the statement added.