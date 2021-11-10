Motorcycle enthusiast named as primary suspect in murder case

Daniel Kedar, 64, has been revealed as the primary suspect in last month's murder of real estate entrepreneur Eldad Perry, Maariv reported Wednesday.

Perry was a well-known real estate entrepreneur and the founder of the Eldad Perry group, which worked in the construction of residential and commercial buildings, as well as the provision of professional services for all stages of construction. On the morning of Friday, October 15, Perry was shot by a motorcycle rider as he entered a synagogue. He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics. After his death, it was revealed that Perry had been nearly half a billion shekel in debt.

Kedar's identity had been under a gag order, but the gag was removed Wednesday. So far, he has been interrogated once, but the investigation is ongoing, with investigators from the police's central unit continuing their efforts to leave no stone unturned. Even now, additional evidence, including circumstantial evidence, is being revealed, strengthening the suspicion that Kedar was the one who pulled the trigger and murdered Perry.

Investigators are currently waiting for the results of the ballistic test, which are expected to support the suspicion.

According to Maariv, Kedar is a known motorcycle enthusiast. who purchased two homes worth 4.5 million shekel from Perry's company. He works as an information systems manager at Bikurei Sadeh in southern Israel.

Attorney Benny Katz, who managed Perry's legal issues, gave a list of 15 buyers to the police, telling them that he does not believe Perry was murdered by a criminal gang. The police's central unit worked their way through each person on that list before arresting Kedar.

One of Kedar's friends told Maariv that he has a hard time believing Kedar would have committed a murder, and that Kedar was usually a happy person. Kedar is divorced, and was known to have had a love affair with a former judge. In November 2019, he published a Facebook post with a photo of himself holding a gun, alongside the caption, "Did I already warn you not to mess with me?"