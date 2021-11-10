MK Abbas: The US needs to reopen east Jerusalem embassy

United Arab List chairman MK Mansour Abbas called on the US Wednesday to move forward with plans to reopen its east Jerusalem consulate.

The consulate reopening has created tensions between the Biden administration and Israel, which opposes the move.

Closed in 2019 by the Trump administration, the east Jerusalem consulate served as America's de facto mission to the Palestinian Authority, and was seen as a tacit form of recognition of the Palestinian Authority's rights to parts of Israel's capital city.

But Abbas, a coalition lawmaker, expressed support for the move Wednesday, saying it would 'balance' US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

"The US already recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital, so really, there needs to be a balancing step. If that step will move us closer to peace, all the better," Abbas told Galei Tzahal Wednesday morning.

Abbas claimed the Likud party had formed 'an alliance' with the Joint Arab List in the opposition after the UAL joined the coalition.

"We saw the Likud people rushing toward the Joint List during the vote on the budget."

"Everyone knows that there is an alliance between the Joint Arab List and the Likud. I welcome this cooperation; too bad they didn't do this 12 years ago."