Health Ministry: Number of new coronavirus cases still declining

Israel's Health Ministry on Wednesday reported that 474 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed Tuesday, nearly 100 less than were diagnosed Monday.

The new cases represent 0.60% of those whose coronavirus test results received that same day - a significant drop from Monday's 0.66% positivity rate.

Around Israel, there are 6,586 people with active cases of coronavirus, among them 208 who are hospitalized.

Of those, 156 are in serious condition and 121 are in critical condition, with 103 coronavirus patients intubated. Another 36 coronavirus patients are hooked up to ECMO (heart and lung) machines, the Ministry noted.

On Tuesday evening, the Ministry announced a new milestone: Over four billion Israelis had received booster doses of the coronavirus vaccine. By Wednesday, the number of Israelis with three doses rose to 4,002,376, of whom 5,748,149 had had two doses and 6,251,965 had received a single dose.

Since the start of the pandemic, Israel has seen 8,133 coronavirus deaths.