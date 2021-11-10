Firefighters: 12 acres of thicket devoured in Galilee fire

Just after midnight Wednesday morning, Israel's Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a large fire in an open area in northern Israel.

The fire had ignited in an open area in the Western Galilee, between Kibbutz Pelekh and the Tefen base.

Four firefighting teams from the Central Galilee fire station, under command of Fireman Officer Lior Elmakayis were called to the scene and began working to quickly extinguish the flames, in order to prevent the fire from spreading to populated areas and a nearby military base.

Due to the strong winds and the fire's spread, the teams began working in two areas. Lacking access to the area, the firefighters used a thermal drone and a firefighting tractor in order to locate and extinguish new fires in areas which were otherwise inaccessible.

After six hours, firefighters succeeded in gaining control of the blaze. According to Israel's Fire and Rescue Service, the flames devoured approximately 50 dunam (12.3 acres) of natural thicket.

Firefighting teams are still at the scene, working to permanently extinguish the flames so as to prevent them from reigniting.

The Fire and Rescue Service said, "In light of the Israel Fire and Rescue Commissioner's order, there is a grave prohibition to light a fire in open areas and near forested areas."

It is not yet clear what sparked the fire.