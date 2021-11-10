New Hope MK: The coalition will survive because the people need stability

MK Michal Shir (New Hope) expressed confidence on Tuesday that the coalition will serve its term despite disagreements between its members.

Speaking to Arutz Sheva, Shir pointed out the approval of the budget as an achievement that all Israeli citizens are already beginning to feel its significance, specifically when it comes to special education and many other civic issues. "This is an achievement for all Israeli citizens," she stressed.

"In every budget there are those who are happier and those who are less happy, there are those who believe that have been deprived of things, but first and foremost we approved a budget that is good and intended to serve the citizens of Israel," she said, noting the political stability that comes after four election campaigns as an achievement that is also not negligible.

Shir said that she too, like MK Idit Silman, has been experiencing verbal violence on the Internet. "We need to ask what kind of society we want, one in which we know how to respect each other, whether we want to raise our children in a society where the language is violent, and unfortunately words turn into actions, be it towards politicians or towards any person."

On the chances that the coalition survives, Shir said that it is no secret that there are differences of opinions within the coalition between right and left, but "there are many other issues on which we are very united, which is the integrity of the citizens of the State of Israel, unity, and therefore this government will survive. It will survive because the citizens of Israel need this stability. I believe that our people have more things that unify them than things that separate them."