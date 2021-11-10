More than 4 million Israelis have received the booster shot

The Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday evening that more than four million Israelis have already been vaccinated with the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine, the booster.

"Today we know that the third vaccine is required in order to supplement the immune protection," the ministry said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz agreed on further easing of the limit on crowds in open spaces and as part of the Green Pass, in accordance with the recommendation of the professionals of the Ministry of Health.

The decisions are expected to take effect on Thursday, after they are approved by the Knesset's Constitution Committee.

Among the expected relief measures: The abolition of all restrictions on gatherings in open spaces. It will also be possible to hold cultural, sports and prayer events in open spaces, for up to 1,000 participants. As well, in a closed place it will be possible to hold cultural, sports and prayer events for up to 100 participants, without the obligation of a Green Pass.