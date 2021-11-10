Popular singer appears at annual event for children's home

On Monday night, November 8, 2021, Hangar 11 at the Tel Aviv Port was filled with life, friends and donors from Israel and around the world. Everyone came to salute and give to the children and alumni of the Bet Saba Elazraki Children’s Home.

This year, the Children’s Home Friends Association sponsored the annual (20th) event which has become a tradition, with the theme of “the Melody Returns”.

The concept relates to the inability to conduct the event last year due to COVID restrictions. The amazing attendance clearly demonstrated how important it was now – more than over – to express gratitude, and energize those who are always there for the children and adults of the Home, even after they embark into independence. Some of the Home’s special American friends, Michelle and Eli Salig and Penina Arbisfeld, joined the event on the very day that the borders became officially open.

The event was conducted entirely on the principle of giving, as all service providers operated on a fully voluntary basis: Hangar 11, Mazal Talle Catering and Chris Designs, who created the beautiful and meticulous food and design and, the icing on the cake – singer Ishay Ribo who, together with his musicians, provided an especially incredible and touching performance.

The evening was hosted by two alumni of the Home, and included speeches, an alumni singing performance and a special clip presenting the touching story of an alumnus who shared his difficulties, successes and progress in life thanks to the Children’s Home. The Children’s Home is proud of its 200+ alumni: soldiers in elite units, students and academics, individuals filling senior positions, married and loving parents to their children.

The event chairperson, Mr. Noam Lanir, thanked Yehuda and Riki Kohn, directors of the Children’s Home, for the privilege of being able to support a life transforming endeavor. Yehuda Kohn spoke of parenthood, friendship and the importance of accompanying the children throughout their path.

“It doesn’t end with high school,” he clarified. “It never ends”.