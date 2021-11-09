Cabinet to lift more restrictions on synagogue prayers

The Coronavirus Cabinet will approve Tuesday night a series of measures to facilitate prayers in synagogues and open spaces which were pushed for by Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana.

Today, 50 people can pray together indoors in a synagogue without presenting a Green Pass. With the new measures, that number will increase to 100.

In open spaces, 1,000 people will be allowed to pray together without presenting a Green Pass. In practice, this effectively eliminates all restrictions on outdoor prayers.

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said in the afternoon: "The Delta wave is declining - the steep decline we see in morbidity data since the decision to give the booster dose indicates the end of the fourth wave, but it does not indicate the end of the coronavirus and it is not a graduation party."

"We are treating the decline of the wave as a kind of respite. We start from the assumption that another wave may come and therefore the Green Pass and the masks will stay with us," the minister clarified.

According to Horowitz, "As it seems that the data continues to decline, we will soon remove the restrictions on gatherings and occupancy in closed places. We are also examining the removal of the Green Pass in gyms."