Police brass convene special meeting with Israel Dog Unit

The Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in finding missing persons, on Tuesday hosted two of the most senior police officials in the field at the IDU's base in Kfar Tapuach in the Samaria region.

Commander Larry Samra, national commander of the Israel Police's 30,000 volunteer officers, and Chief Superintendent Yossi Reuveni, commander of the Israel Police's aerial operations, visited the IDU's base to learn more about the IDU's many successes in searching for missing people and study the IDU's methods in the hopes of improving the Israel Police's own search and rescue operations.

IDU director Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov commented that "It is an honor that these officers took time out of their busy schedules and traveled to such an isolated town as our own to visit the IDU base. They sincerely want to learn how the IDU finds so many people that others missed. We were thrilled to have hosted them here, and welcome any future cooperation that will lead to saving lives."