83 years since Kristallnacht: Matan Kahana inaugurates new synagogue

The inauguration ceremony of the Simchat Chaim synagogue in Hatzor HaGlilit took place today (Tuesday) after a long process of building the synagogue which took several years. The Ministry of Religious Affairs assisted in the construction.

Minister Matan Kahana, who attended the event, spoke and thanked his predecessors in office, former Ministers of Religions and former Minister of Housing Yoav Galant, who assisted in the construction of the synagogue.

Kahana blessed the synagogue community: "After many years, today you are privileged to reap the fruits." The minister also referred to the timing of the inauguration of the synagogue and noted "Today 83 years ago the Nazis sought to erase our name and celebrate Kristallnacht where they burned and destroyed synagogues, and today in Hatzor HaGlilit we have the privilege of the inauguration of a new synagogue in Eretz Israel."

At the end of his speech, Minister Kahana said: "Earlier tonight I saw a father running after his children after they were making a noise. I wish you that your synagogue will always have the noise of children, that you will the joys of life and an active synagogue."