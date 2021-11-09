"Eyes shining like in a candy store"- choosing Torah books at Har Bracha

10th grade students from Yeshivat Horev in Jerusalem, went on a two-day trip to Samaria and slept at the "Pearl of Samaria" guest house on Har Bracha.

The grandparents of one of the students decided to donate one volume of the "Pninei Halacha" series to each of the boys who participated in the trip.

The students were placed in the warehouse of the Har Bracha Institute, and each one of them chose books for himself. "Walking around there was like they walking around in a candy store, with big and shining eyes and a huge desire to learn and understand the Torah. A great privilege," one parent described.