Prime Minister will not meet with J Street representatives

Tonight (Tuesday), Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will meet with members of the Democratic Congress visiting Israel as part of a delegation from the Jewish-American left-wing lobby J Street.

The members of the lobby, however, were not invited to the meeting apparently due to Bennett's attempt to move away from identification with J Street, which in Israeli terms represents radical leftist positions.

In contrast to Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli and Minister of Regional Cooperation Issawi Farage met with the entire delegation in the Knesset.

Other ministers who took part in the meeting with J Street are Minister of Internal Security Amar Bar-Lev and Minister of Environmental Protection Tamar Zandberg.

Later this week, members of Congress will hold a series of tours and meetings in the Gaza Strip, Jerusalem in the Palestinian Authority, as well as in Palestinian settlements and localities in Area C.