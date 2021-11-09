US testing Iron Dome against Chinese missiles

The United States military is testing Israel's Iron Dome system in Guam against missile threats from China, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

While Israel has used the system primarily to intercept short-ranged rockets used by terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, the US military is testing its effectiveness against longer-distance cruise missiles.

According to the report, the tests of the Iron Dome system in Guam are part of America's response to China's growing military threat as well as efforts to protect the US territory from China,

The US purchased two Iron Dome batteries from Israel in 2019. The batteries were delivered in 2020 and 2021.

Officers told the Wall Street Journal that the Iron Dome is viewed as an "interim solution" due to its decreased effectiveness against long-range missiles.