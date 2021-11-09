'Children of 'Young Settlements' remain without human rights'

Atara Cohen from the Young Settlements Forum participated today in a discussion held at the Committee of Children's Rights, where they voiced the distress of the children of the 'Young Settlements' who do not have basic and necessary living conditions.

Referring to MK Mossi Raz's statement that the children of the young settlements should be transferred to foster families, things that later were explained as referring to Etai Zar's children from Havat Gilad, Atara Cohen says: "It was a shocking and disgusting statement. The kind of statements that have no way of being addressed. I am only glad that there are others in his party, one of whom was present at the committee discussion, that showed humanity and said that every child deserves basic infrastructure such as water and electricity. I am glad that there are such people as well."

On the decision of the Ministerial Committee to postpone for four months the decision on the regulation of the young settlements, she says: "It may sound like a trivial decision, but four months in the winter it means another four months that children and citizens in the young settlement will not get their rights, they will not have electricity and water, months of daily suffering. We will continue to struggle, demand, and shout on every platform that the young settlements deserve their rights," she promises.