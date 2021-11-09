ADL honors L’Oreal chairman with Courage Against Hate Award

The Anti-Defamation League has honored L’Oreal Chairman Jean-Paul Agon with its Courage Against Hate Award in recognition of his longstanding commitment to confronting anti-Semitism in society and to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion within the company.

“Jean-Paul Agon exemplifies corporate responsibility through his relentless effort to dismantle anti-Semitism and hate on a global level,” ADL CEO Jonathan A. Greenblatt said. “Jean-Paul and L’Oréal understand the importance of education to help reduce bias and hate and have partnered with us on a multi-year initiative to fight anti-Semitism through education.”

The new joint initiative will create direct-to-student digital classroom activities reaching more than 100,000 middle and high school students. The lessons will be taught in an engaging way to encourage children to learn about the Holocaust and the lessons form history that are still relevant today.

The ADL Courage in Hate Award was established to “recognize courageous and visionary leaders from the private sector who are dedicated to fighting hate for good, boldly use their personal and professional brands to that end and inspire others to actively work to make the world a better place.”

The award was presented at the opening session of ADL’s annual Never Is Now Summit on Anti-Semitism and Hate, during which Agon also delivered the keynote address.

“If there is one thing I have learned during my career, it is that respect and inclusion cannot be decreed from an executive office” Agon said. “I have been blessed to be surrounded by my 85,000 colleagues who share my belief that companies have a responsibility to be a force for good. If we have shown courage against hate, it is thanks to the commitment of each one of them. This is their award.”

Past Courage Against Hate Award recipients include Apple CEO Tim Cook, Chobani CEO and Founder Hamdi Ulukaya and Merck & Co. Executive Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier.