Canada Post releases 2021 Hanukkah stamp

Canada Post, Canada’s postal service, has unveiled a 2021 Hanukkah stamp with the input of B’nai Brith Canada.

B’nai Brith said it was “delighted” to share in the announcement of Canada Post’s 2021 Hanukkah stamp, which was designed in coordination with the organization’s supporters across Canada.

“The design had input from B’nai Brith Canada and other organizations,” B’nai Brith said. “It captures the festive holiday with a charming image of a menorah.”

They added that with Hanukkah just around the corner (November 28 to December 6), they are urging the community to purchase the new Hanukkah stamps from the post office to use when sending out holiday greetings.

“Doing so supports a vital public service and also is a proud display of our Jewish identities,” B’nai Brith said.

The new stamp says “Hanukkah” and “Hanoukka” on it, representing both the English and French spellings of the holiday. It features a brightly colored menorah with all its candles lit in front of a bright multi-colored background.

B’nai Brith said that the stamp represents Hanukkah as a “celebration of hope, resilience and faith in brighter days to come.”