Report: Biden Admin. pushing Fatah, Hamas unity government

The Biden Administration has launched an initiative for the formation of a unity government for the Palestinian Authority consisting of representatives of the Fatah and Hamas movements as well as economic professionals not affiliated with either movement, i24NEWS reports.

The Americans hope that this government will bring an end to the split between the Palestinian Authority and Hamas, and also hope to prepare the ground for the economic rehabilitation of the PA. The Americans also hope that within the framework of this unity government, peace will be achieved on both fronts vis a vis Israel, in Judea and Samaria and in Gaza, and that in this manner long-term calm will be achieved.

An Israeli government source told i24NEWS that the Israeli government has not yet formulated its position on the issue.

Palestinian Authority Minister for Social Development Dr. Ahmad al-Majdalani said in response to the report: "The Palestinian Authority will not respond to any American initiative as long as there is no decision regarding the opening of the consulate [in Jerusalem]. As long as these are internal Palestinian issues, the PA will not accept any American dictates."

The Palestinian Authority has been split between the main PA government in Judea and Samaria, ruled by PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas, and the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip ever since Hamas seized control of the coastal enclave in a violent takeover in 2007. Numerous attempts at negotiations to form a unity government o end the split have been made over the years, all of which have been unsuccessful.