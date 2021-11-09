Netanyahu discredits MK Silman's claim of assault

Police have begun investigating the threats and assault against coalition chairman MK Idit Silman of the Yamina party.

The Knesset officer filed a complaint with the police about Silman's assault in Modi'in and transferred the materials that reached him from the coalition chairman's office.

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday undermined the statement of an attack on Silman at the Modi'in gas station.

"Here comes the chairman of the coalition and tells a story that may very well not have been and was created with the aim of discrediting an entire public.

"Then Mrs. Silman will be honored and provide evidence for the event she described, or she will immediately apologize to the 2 million Israeli citizens from the national camp she defamed."

Netanyahu referred to the nickname 'virus' by MK Shirley Pinto for fellow MK Amichai Chikli "We saw yesterday that an MK from Yamina called MK Amichai Chikli a 'virus'. You remember how in the 1930s the Jewish people were called a 'virus'. Imagine what would happen if an MK from the right would call someone on the left a 'virus'. What a commotion would break out and rightly so. And Prime Minister Bennett, who constantly preaches respect even sent an MK from his faction to support this outrageous statement. What a low point they have reached. If MK Chikli is a virus, it's a shame he's not contagious.

"Amichai Chikli is the only MK from Yamina who remains loyal to the party's commitments to its voters. MK Chikli is the only one who remained right wing in Yamina. After all, Bennett pledged in the election campaign that he would not sit with Meretz, that he would not sit with the United Arab List, would not be PM with less than 10 seats and would not allow Lapid to be prime minister. He broke all promises and all of Yamina withdrew from the right, except for Chikli."