

Israeli Ambassador holds special event to strengthen Israel-Africa relations 25 UN Ambassadors from African Countries Participate Along with Founder of Innovation: Africa Sivan Ya'ari.

Israeli mission to the UN Israeli, African ambassadors On Monday evening, as part of a program to strengthen Israel's relations with African countries at the initiative of Israel's Ambassador to the United States and the United Nations Gilad Erdan, an event was held in collaboration with Innovation: Africa and its founder Sivan Ya'ari. It was attended by 25 Ambassadors to the UN from African countries including the Ambassador of Kenya, which currently serves as a member of the Security Council and the Ambassador of Ghana, which was recently elected to the Security Council.



Ambassador Erdan and Ya'ari detailed to the African ambassadors, together with MASHAV – Israel's Agency for International Development Cooperation and other leading Israeli organizations, groundbreaking activities for the people of the various countries such as connecting thousands of villages in Africa to running water and electricity.



Ambassador Erdan said, "The same spirit and creative energy that made Israel a start-up nation are what make Africa the continent of the future. Israel is constantly investing in expanding our relationships and creating new ties with Chad, Morocco, and Sudan and opening new embassies and trade offices. Israelis and Africans are working together on countless projects. Through MASHAV, we are establishing agricultural centers, building medical centers, empowering farmers, and preserving the environment."



"We are only at the beginning of our journey. The strategic alliance between Israel and Africa has the power to stimulate innovation that can change our environment. Unfortunately, there are those who still oppose the strengthening of our relationship and even seek to undo Israel's new status as an observer state in the African Union. This discrimination against Israel, which has a land border with Africa, enjoys relations with 46 African countries and is engaged in development and extensive economic activity, is hypocritical, biased and impairs the progress of our region."



Sivan Ya'ari of Innovation: Africa said, "Tonight's event highlighted the importance of energy in improving the lives of people in Africa.



"Through Israeli solar, water and agricultural technologies, Innovation: Africa has already improved the lives of over three million people and through the partnerships established tonight, we will continue, together, to help millions more."



