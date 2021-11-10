He Wasn’t Supposed To Be Alive

We spoke with one survivor’s family to learn about how one year after their “miracle,” they’re stuck praying for another one.

Noach Kletzky was hospitalized last year with a severe virus, which turned into pneumonia. His wife and 19 children watched on in horror as he was switched over to the respirator and fought in the ICU for his life. Miraculously, Noach recovered and was sent home. To this day, however, he is not the same man: One year later he still has severe breathing problems, and has difficulty moving and being out of bed. For that reason he has since been unable to work.

Noach’s beloved son Yosef is now engaged to be married. His kallah is an assistant in a kindergarten, and also from a large family that lives simply.

The couple need help getting a hall, a dress, a suit, clothing for the siblings, an apartment, furnishings, linens, dishes, appliances, and more.

Donors can help the Kletzkys to make Yosef’s wedding here for a limited time.