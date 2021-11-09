PM Bennett, Health Minister cancel all restrictions on open gatherings

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz agreed on the following steps today (Tuesday), pursuant to the recommendations of Health Ministry professionals:

All restrictions on gatherings in open areas will be cancelled.

Cultural and sports events, and religious worship, with up to 1,000 participants may be held in open areas, without requiring Green Passes.

Cultural and sports events, and religious worship, with up to 100 participants, including seated, may be held in closed places without requiring Green Passes.

Maximum occupancy in closed event halls will increase from 400 to 600 participants, under Green Pass rules. Event venues may hold events in open areas only without occupancy restrictions, under Green Pass rules.

The requirement to wear masks at gatherings with over 100 participants in open areas will be cancelled.

The foregoing will be submitted to the ministerial committee on fighting the coronavirus (the Corona Cabinet), in a conference call, today (Tuesday), and are expected to take effect on Thursday following approval by the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee.

It was also agreed that the Health Ministry, in cooperation with the Knesset Education Committee and the Education, and Culture and Sports, ministries, would – in the coming days – formulate a coordinated plan to ease restrictions on the education system that will also provide for the holding of cultural events in schools.

Prime Minister Bennett said, "We decided on a series of measures to ease restrictions, mainly regarding the reduction of restrictions on outdoor gatherings due to our success in reducing the scope of the coronavirus to relatively low numbers. We will continue to be cautious because abroad, mainly in Europe, there is currently a tsunami of coronavirus of unprecedented scope. We will continue to manage Israel in a close and careful manner, alongside measures to ease restrictions, in order to allow for the continuation of normal life."