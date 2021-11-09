Netanyahu: Religious Zionism has a big heart - but a small brain

Israeli Opposition Leader and former premier Benjamin Netanyahu criticized the Religious Zionist community during clandestine meetings with a coalition MK, Yediot Aharonoth reported Tuesday.

Two weeks ago, Netanyahu met with MK Yomtov Kalfon (Yamina) in a bid to secure Kalfon’s support in blocking passage of the state budget, thereby toppling the Bennett government.

During the meeting, Netanyahu made repeated attempts to convince Kalfon that the present government has pursued a left-wing agenda, which he characterized as being dangerous to Israel’s future.

Kalfon rejected Netanyahu’s claims, comparing the Bennett government favorably to Netanyahu-led coalitions.

Netanyahu responded by chiding the Religious Zionist sector.

“I’m going to say something, and I don’t want you to get offended by it,” Netanyahu said, according to Kalfon’s account to Yediot Aharonoth. “The Religious Zionist community has a big heart, but a small brain.”

Kalfon was angered by Netanyahu’s comments, and the meeting abruptly ended.