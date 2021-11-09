Beit Tovei Ha'ir – It's never too late to immigrate to Israel

Beit Tovei Ha'ir is a unique retirement community conveniently located in the heart of Jerusalem.

With 170 residents from different parts of the world, mostly English speakers from the United States, Canada and the UK, the lifestyle at Beit Tovei Ha'ir is a dream come true for those who have long wanted to move to Israel.

Beit Tovei Ha'ir caters to “people who are looking for community activities, a new life, new opportunities, and the culmination of their dream to be in Israel,” says Binyamin Margo, Senior Living Specialist, Beit Tovei Ha’ir.

Click here for more details

Margo adds: “What people need to realize is it’s never too late to fulfill your dream. Coming to Israel today is accessible. Our retirement community is aware of the concerns and needs people have when they’re leaving from something comfortable and known to them to come to a country that as much as they want to be here, there’s still a lot of unknown.”

Beit Tovei Ha'ir ensures that the process of moving to Israel is comfortable.

“We provide that piece of mind when you arrive at the airport,” Margo says. “There’s food, there’s people waiting.”

The retirement community provides a sense of belonging for residents from the first day they arrive.

“There’s a sense of family here. The staff cares very much about the residents. The residents are always excited to see a new face,” Margo says. “Usually, within one or two days, people have made friends. They really feel they’ve found their place.”

The Israel Real Estate Show in New York is a singular opportunity for people considering coming to Israel to meet with Beit Tovei Ha'ir representatives in person and one-on-one to hear about how you can “fulfill your dream of living in Jerusalem in a safe comfortable environment.”

Click here for more details

The Israel Real Estate Show will be taking place on Sunday, November 14, in Brooklyn, New York, a unique event to be held in cooperation with Arutz Sheva

The event will feature lectures and one-on-one meeting with a variety of experts, consultants and representatives of projects from all over Israel.