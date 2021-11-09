Bereaved mother of terror victim protests terror group being allowed into military court

The bereaved mother of an Israeli teen murdered in a terrorist attack two years ago refused to take part in a hearing Tuesday morning in protest over the court’s decision to allow attorneys from a terrorist group to represent one of her daughter’s killers.

Shira Shnerb, mother of Rina Shnerb, blasted the decision of the IDF court in Samaria allowing lawyers from the Addameer organization into court to represent Qassem Shibli as he stands trial for Rina’s murder.

Rina was killed in a bombing attack near Dolev in August 2019; an attack which left her father and brother injured.

The bombing was carried out by terrorists affiliated with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which has been linked to Addameer.

Recently, the Israeli government blacklisted Addameer and five other groups linked to the PFLP, declaring them terrorist organizations. Israel has argued that the six groups act as fronts for the PFLP, receiving financial support from abroad, including from the European Union.

Attorney Morris Hirsch slammed the court’s decision to allow the Addameer representatives into court, telling Arutz Sheva the court was ignoring the declarations made by the Defense Ministry.

“We’re here today in the hearing of one of the terrorists who has been indicted for the murder of Rina Shnerb.”

“What makes this hearing interesting is that the terrorist, Qassem Shibli, belongs to and is a member of the PFLP…and is represented by lawyers from an organization called Addameer. That is one of the six organizations that was recently declared a terrorist organization by Israel’s Ministry of Defense and by the head of the Central Command.”

“What is amazing is that the military courts today have allowed the representatives of this terrorist organization to enter into the area of the court and to continue on as if no declaration was ever issued.”